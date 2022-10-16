It seems to have been a very good fundraising quarter for Republican candidates in South Dakota. Alongside Senator Thune, Congressman Dusty Johnson also posted strong numbers:
Dusty Johnson 2022 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
Congressman Johnson was able to boast $327,188.90 raised against $122,396.59 in expenses, leaving him $2,264,896.91 cash on hand to use to build towards his next race. (Because he certainly doesn’t have one now.)Congressman Dusty Johnson posts very good 3q FEC Report: $327k raised, $122k spent, $2.26M cash on hand
One thought on “Congressman Dusty Johnson posts very good 3q FEC Report: $327k raised, $122k spent, $2.26M cash on hand”
It’s an even battle in SD between Reagan republicans and Trump republicans. Two Reaganites (Johnson and Thune won, but two more (Barnett and Kyte) lost to the Trumpers. Noem doesn’t count because it was a Trumper against a worse Trumper, not a Reagan-Trump contest.