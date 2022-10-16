Congressman Dusty Johnson posts very good 3q FEC Report: $327k raised, $122k spent, $2.26M cash on hand

It seems to have been a very good fundraising quarter for Republican candidates in South Dakota. Alongside Senator Thune, Congressman Dusty Johnson also posted strong numbers:

Dusty Johnson 2022 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Congressman Johnson was able to boast $327,188.90 raised against $122,396.59 in expenses, leaving him $2,264,896.91 cash on hand to use to build towards his next race. (Because he certainly doesn't have one now.)