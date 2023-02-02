From twitter:
Babies who are born alive during a botched abortion should be given the same basic medical care that would be afforded to any other newborn.
That’s why I’m proud to join @SenatorLankford in introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. pic.twitter.com/fdydfIyXvE
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) February 1, 2023
One thought on “Senator Thune talks about his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”
I haven’t read the proposed legislation yet, but this problem doesn’t exist. Despite the radical claims, doctors don’t smash newborns with a hammer if they were attempted to be aborted, then born 8 months later. I would assume this has underlying legislation to further expand their control over your life. I expected more from John. Leave people alone, their life is not yours to control.