Breaking from KOTA-TV comes reports of the resolution of the civil portion of last September’s tragic accident by Highmore:
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a settlement agreement with Jenny Boever, the widow of Joe Boever, just over a year after Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore.
16 thoughts on “Settlement reached in Boever wrongful death case”
Another level of closure for everyone involved.
The criminal case is done. Now the civil matter is complete. Time to move on.
Not the only thing left is to get him out of office.
Noem and the media have dragged this accident out for too long, I agree with it’s time to move on. There is nothing here but an unfortunate accident.
Noem and the Media? How so? I’d say it was dragged out by the lawyers who were trying to find everything possible to get their client off of killing someone through his bad driving, but sure, let’s blame the governor and the media. That makes a lot more sense.
Again, you are regurgitating that same lie that has been debunked. He did not kill anyone, it was officially ruled an accident. You are one of those people that try to contribute to dragging this out. Had Noem not made this political, it would be over with many months ago.
It was not officially ruled and accident you idiot. It was a crime that led to a death. The only good news is that Jason’s political future died too.
Yes because we need someone in there like Jackley to cover up things…someone we can control
EB5 , Gearup
You sure like to call out names and play the tough guy. Civil discourse can happen with acting like a teenager.
Just because something is an accident doesn’t mean he didn’t kill someone. The civil suit that they just settled proves that. You can’t blame Noem for something out of her control. She didn’t extend the investigation because they had to go with so many outside agencies because Jason is the top law enforcement officer of the state. If you look at requests for evidence gathering and trial delays, there is more by the defense than the prosecution. Every reason why this took so long had nothing to do with Noem. Quit lying.
Good to hear.
If he did nothing wrong, there wouldn’t be a settlement.
Not necessarily. Cases are settled all the time to avoid litigation and the costs thereof. Try again.
Doesn’t Insurance usually take the lead on cases like this and settler vs going to court as it is more cost effective?
You are correct
I am disappointed that the public doesn’t know the details. It would be interesting to know what a widow-with-a-divorce-pending thought she was entitled to, though. Was she planning to get half the house? Half his pension? Alimony? Did she get money for loss of consortium even though she’d already moved out?
If she got a better deal than she would have received in a divorce settlement, this might set a precedent instructive for other women: don’t bother to divorce him, just try to outlive him.
Maybe we’d see a decline in divorce rate stats.
Idle curiosity though doesn’t justify either party not getting what they agreed to in a private contract/settlement: confidentiality and privacy.
BTW, I think that is my wife’s plan (to outlive me) so I’m off to the gym to thwart her plan.