Noem Administration Submits Permit Application for 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Department of Tourism submitted its application for a special use permit for the 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. The application was submitted to the National Parks Service (NPS).
“There truly is no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore, our nation’s enduring Shrine to Democracy,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Despite their arbitrary decision to cancel the 2021 Fireworks Celebration, the Biden Administration has an opportunity to work with us to celebrate next year and for the years to come.”
Under Governor Noem’s leadership, the Fireworks Celebration was returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 after being canceled for more than a decade. Unfortunately, NPS rejected the permit application for the 2021 celebration, and Governor Noem is currently in litigation with NPS over that rejection. The name of that lawsuit is Noem v. Haaland.
The Fireworks Celebration would occur in conjunction with the Memorandum of Agreement signed on May 6, 2019, between the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and Governor Noem.
7 thoughts on “Noem Administration Submits Permit Application for 2022 Mount Rushmore Fireworks”
I’d like to propose a drone show that can be done multiple nights a week all year long. Let’s quit with the Chinese fireworks that could burn the area and contaminate our black hills with pollution. The governor needs to quit acting like a toddler and throwing a fit over this.
Well put. Sioux Falls had a laser light show every night showing the history. Much better idea than fireworks. Noem can’t think “outside the (conservative) box”,
How much has the current lawsuit cost taxpayers?
Noem likes to waste South Dakota taxpayer dollars!!
Jumping the gun. We don’t know what the fire hazard situation will be next July. If we’re still in hot drought conditions, even if they grant it now, they’ll have to rescind it.
how many fires have ever been caused by professional fireworks shows held outdoors?
Fireworks indoors, at nightclubs and concerts, have caused terrible fires. Fireworks outdoors, handled by teenagers, drunks and other amateurs, have also caused fires.
But professionals, working outdoors? I think the risk is being vastly overstated by people who just can’t stand the thought that somewhere, somebody, is having fun. If you are afraid of fireworks, if you don’t like the noise, stay home.
Anne, I believe almost every fireworks show at mt rushmore has created spot fires. They will have forest workers and firefighters stationed in the area and below the show so they can catch these smoldering areas before they erupt. I am talking like a small smoldering pile that amounts to smoke comparable to a cigarette. I know guys who have been on these and they said most would fizzle out but if they didn’t put some out, they would turn into bigger fires. They literally just spread out in the area and watch for sparks. Those are the type of details that most of the public don’t know about and no they are not recorded or reported. Even at our local fireworks show, we almost always put out one or two grass fires from sparks or failed mortars. You can just stomp them out but they do happen. No, I can’t give you exact proof that this happens but being involved with the Coyote 1 Wildland Assoc, I have spoken to many who have been involved with making sure the Mt Rushmore show doesn’t start a fire.