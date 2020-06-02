Several of us are in the running to go to the GOP National Convention. (And no Go Fund Me necessary)

I received a very nice notice last night that several of us are in the running to possibly attend the GOP National Convention in North Carolina:
I had received a notice a short time ago that I had the support of my county to attend, and from there, last night I made the list for the region. Huge thank you to the Brookings County GOP and the GOP Region 3 team for your vote of confidence.
From here, it goes to a selection of the state selection board, which will include 3 members of the Trump campaign.
I’m excited and extremely pleased at the honor of making the cut for the final list for consideration!
(And no Go Fund Me necessary.)
Congrats
Don’t book your flight yet! Who knows where it’s going to be held.