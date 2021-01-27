Apparently Sioux Falls City Councilor Patrick Starr has some pretty pointed opinions about people who run a business and have part time employees. A few days back in a business related facebook group, a business owner was expressing her concern about a $15/hr min wage increase and how it could affect her business.
And as it was related, Starr went full “Bernie bro” on her, and offered his opinion:
“If you can’t pay $15 for part time work you have a bad business model” and “you have to run a business not a hobby.”
I’m not sure what Starr does for a living, but it doesn’t seem like he’s ever ran a business where he has to pay a wage to employees. Calling someone out for being concerned about their labor costs, and blasting them as needing to “run a business and not a hobby” is just beyond the pale.
8 thoughts on “Sioux Falls City Councilor Patrick Starr to small businesswoman – “If you can’t pay $15 for part time work you have a bad business model” and “You have to run a business not a hobby.””
What has he ever done?
Wow, does he have a clue? I’d tell him to go pound sand. Can’t he move to California, he’d fit in much better being the Socialist he is.
Does he have employees? If so, it would be interesting to find out how much he pays them and if he provides them with health care coverage at no cost to the employee along with retirement?
Put up or shut up Mr Starr
Let’ just look at one segment of the economy, fast food. The $15 minimum wage is a guaranteed route to replacing every young person working in their 1st job with kiosks that take your order and also your payment. There many/many examples across any and all youth, part-time employment in many businesses.
everyone knows he’s been unemployed, barely scrapes by.
Quick check of the City of Sioux Falls website shows all sorts of part time job openings with the City, most listed pay less than $15.
Another “Do As I Say” Leftist.
Good luck finding anyone who’s not a complete schlub to work for under $15/hr in the Democratic Peoples Republic of Brookings.
:-/
The first rung on the ladder of success often doesn’t pay much because it isn’t worth much to the employer. But that job teaches a person basic skills about work ethic, showing up on time, and being on a team.
We live in a world where so many of young do not have good role models to teach them the above necessary base work skills listed above.
Thus, when people say stuff like this I am convinced they don’t give a lick about these people becoming self sufficient. Instead they only care to virtue signal faux concern to make them feel righteous.