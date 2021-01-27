Governor Noem Introduces Legislation to Enhance Law Enforcement Training Requirements

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem introduced legislation to enhance training requirements for law enforcement officers in South Dakota.

“Law enforcement does incredible work each and every day to keep us safe,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “In South Dakota, we trust and respect the men and women who put their lives on the line every day. Our objective is to protect and reaffirm this mutual trust, and we believe this enhanced training requirement will help achieve that goal.”

Governor Noem’s legislation would require law enforcement officers to attend response to resistance training. Officers will be required to retake this training at least once every two years.

Additionally, Governor Noem voiced support for legislation to add two South Dakotans without a law enforcement background to the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission to enhance the Commission’s oversight and strengthen transparency.

“By giving civilians a voice on the Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission, we can strengthen mutual trust between law enforcement officers and the general public,” continuedGovernor Noem.

The Governor also applauds the Commission’s recent efforts to review its rules to build more accountability into the law enforcement certification process.

