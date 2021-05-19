Sioux Falls School Board race over.

I’m watching in the aftermath of the Sioux Falls School Board election, and seeing that a former educator (Marc Murren) and incumbent (Kate Parker) won the evening. And I’m not surprised.

Of the winning candidates, Murrren seemed to have broad based community support and consistent branding.

Kate Parker seemed to have phoned it in, but as the incumbent you can do that. But, it also showed with how close Anthony Pizer came to her vote total, with Parker coming in second at 2322, and Pizer at 2120, just 202 votes shy.

Pizer seems to have had a clear message, as well as fairly good support. But I think I would have made that logo bigger on the sign. Subtlety has no place in a political campaign.

Looking at materials from others in the race, I saw awful yard signs, inconsistent logo use, and a few other missteps which did not help them.

Paulette Ludens had an ok and readable logo, and seemed to use them consistently.

But then from her facebook, I can see she also had nice 3-inch buttons. Which for what she spent on them, she could have bought door hangers. In fact, if you look at the news story on what candidates spent – at $1320 in campaign spending, you can see one reason things did not gel for her at all.

In addition to being underfunded, and possibly under-advertised (at $2185 in expenditures) Cory Begley’s campaign might have been hurt by the fact he kept shifting his branding. Because his design work just seems to have been a hot mess, with at least THREE different logos..

with the campaign choosing the worst one for their yard sign..

Sorry guys, but is someone supposed to be able to read any of that while going by at 25 m.p.h? Because all they’re seeing is a star, a name with an odd & stretched font that’s challenging to read, and some other stuff they can’t make out.

Design sins aside, it’s pretty apparent that to be serious in a Sioux Falls School Board race, just to meet the basics to fully cover the land area and to cut through the competing chatter, they need to plan on raising/spending $15-20,000.