Sioux Falls School District fires employee over assassination related facebook post

KELOland is reporting that someone’s social media ranting cost them their job with the Sioux Falls School District today.

“The staff member’s statement does not align with the School District’s values and was not condoned in any way. The individual is no longer employed by the Sioux Falls School District,” the statement by the school district said. “We remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful learning environment for all students and staff and upholding the values of our community.”

I’ll let them get to the details, but I believe that this was the post that quite a few people were justifiably offended by:

It’s a free country, but even alluding to violence against political candidates being acceptable crosses a line which should not be crossed. And kudos to the school district for addressing it immediately.