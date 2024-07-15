KELOland is reporting that someone’s social media ranting cost them their job with the Sioux Falls School District today.
“The staff member’s statement does not align with the School District’s values and was not condoned in any way. The individual is no longer employed by the Sioux Falls School District,” the statement by the school district said. “We remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful learning environment for all students and staff and upholding the values of our community.”
I’ll let them get to the details, but I believe that this was the post that quite a few people were justifiably offended by:
It’s a free country, but even alluding to violence against political candidates being acceptable crosses a line which should not be crossed. And kudos to the school district for addressing it immediately.
4 thoughts on “Sioux Falls School District fires employee over assassination related facebook post”
It’s hard to believe that a school employee could be stupid enough to post something this egregious…but after hearing the proficiency reports for the students, maybe not.
People across the country are being relieved of their duties today over social media posts after the assassination attempt Saturday. You have the freedom of speech yes…but there can be consequences to your speech
Would idiotic and irresponsible posts like this regardless of political beliefs place individuals like this on a local and federal law enforcement list threatening a US President or high ranking elected official?
This is an excellent reminder that anything posted on the internet is forever. She deleted it right away, but someone had already screenshot it.