It appears that the court has ruled against the Life Defense Fund in Minnehaha County Court today, where their case against Dakotans for Health was dismissed by Judge John Peckas.
Stay tuned for more, as details come out.
One thought on “Word is out that Life Defense Fund failed in court today.”
Looks like another grift to me win or lose.