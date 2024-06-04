So far, tonight’s election is a wild ride. Driven by very low turnout.

Have you ever wondered what kind of election you would have if nobody was on the top of the ticket, and nobody really cared?

That would be what we ended up with tonight for the 2024 primary election campaign. As we wait for many results to roll in from West River, it’s 11 o’clock at night, and we have yet to hit 13% voter turnout.

It’s bad. Not just a little bad, but really distorted from what we might logically expect from election results. Let me show you one of my bellwether elections that I’ve been watching;

This is the race where election conspiracy fetishist Rick Weible ran against Senate majority leader Casey Crabtree.

Senator Crabtree ran a reasonably strong and effective campaign in his race as an incumbent to return to the leader ship of the State Senate. Rick Weible didn’t.

In fact, Weible literally did nothing except run an bad joint ad in the local shopper paper that never changed, and the highlight of his campaign was him talking about how his life was in danger from knowing secrets about election equipment.

Yet somehow, in spite of his doing nothing but occasional goofiness, Weible achieved 28% of the vote. The previous ‘dead cat bounce’ in typical years, where a candidate could run against a dead cat, and the dead cat would receive 18 to 20% of the vote, has been elevated closer to 30% because of the unusually low turnout, amplifying the influence of the hard hard right.

And it is playing some electoral chaos so far this evening with no fewer than six incumbents unseated with shocking results in other races as I write this.

These results would not be happening two years from now with possibly three major primary contests ahead of the legislative races. But in a year when most people didn’t even realize there was an election, the unexpected is status quo.

Keep watching the results. Because I’m sure the ride isn’t even close to being over.