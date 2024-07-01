So, has anyone heard about the referral of SB201 yet?

I’ve spent a chunk of last week in airports, but I believe the Secretary of State was working under a hard deadline for the approval or rejection of the SB201 petition signatures.

Allegedly, there was a completion deadline for the SOS review, as laws passed in the 2024 legislative session go into effect today, but I do know they had staff out of the office, and they are not allowed to review on Saturday or Sunday.

Has anyone heard what happened with that yet?