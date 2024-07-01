I’ve spent a chunk of last week in airports, but I believe the Secretary of State was working under a hard deadline for the approval or rejection of the SB201 petition signatures.
Allegedly, there was a completion deadline for the SOS review, as laws passed in the 2024 legislative session go into effect today, but I do know they had staff out of the office, and they are not allowed to review on Saturday or Sunday.
Has anyone heard what happened with that yet?
3 thoughts on “So, has anyone heard about the referral of SB201 yet?”
I think the Minnehaha County Auditor was hand counting all of the signatures!
Bahahhaha! Her hand count was a disaster.
My understanding is that as of Monday they were still verifying the signatures. Implementation of SB201 has been delayed as a result. If the measure does make the ballot, SB201 will not be enacted pending November’s elections. Curious to see Summit’s next move. CEO Lee Blank said to the media that they plan to submit their application to the PUC this month.