State Auditor cracks down on agency promotional expenses

From KELOland News, State Auditor Rich Sattgast and his staff have put state agencies on notice to get pre-approval on promotional items and training events, as opposed to submitting the expenses after the fact:

Finance officers throughout South Dakota state government have received notice that they will need prior approval from the office of State Auditor Rich Sattgast before spending any public dollars for employees’ or non-employees’ meals or refreshments that exceed state per diem rates, or for hosting conferences or training events, or for recruiting and promotional items. and.. “We want to work with state employees. We don’t want to hang them out to dry. But we are the watchdog of state tax dollars,” she added.

And before some of you start, this has been going on for decades. So, it’s a useful reminder for agencies to ask before they make plans to buy those water bottles.. or plan on serving jumbo shrimp cocktail for an event as one department did when I was in state government 30 some years ago.