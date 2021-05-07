State Rep Goodwin declares intent to shut down Job Service offices next session

This item just popped up from State Representative Tim Goodwin. Due to seeing a large number of help wanted signs, in his latest legislative column Goodwin indicates that he intends to bring measures to shutter the job service offices, and to end unemployment benefits during the next legislative session:
For the life of me, I can’t understand why there are unemployment offices when there are Help Wanted signs everywhere. We should close our unemployment offices. Chalk it up as a success of the times; thank the bureaucrats who have worked there. Give them dibs on any other state jobs that open up and actually decrease government!! Now that’s a novel idea. Wait a second. If the workers (I know I shouldn’t call them bureaucrats) who run the unemployment office can’t find a job, and that’s what they’ve been doing, what their entire existence has been (placing job candidates into jobs), well then there is not much hope for them, is there?
Seriously, let’s shut down our unemployment offices, as they are no longer needed, and while we are at it, let’s eliminate state unemployment, government unemployment benefits i.e. checks. Now we are getting someplace. If no one in our great state gets unemployment payments, I guess that would be incentive enough to go to work.
Sounds simple and it is. I repeat let’s shut down all unemployment offices in our state and stop all unemployment payments to those who are milking the system, thus forcing them to work or go hungry. Man! Tim, that’s kind of harsh, isn’t it? Yep. We live in harsh times. When just about every business is pleading for workers and have Help Wanted shingles posted, it is time to pull the trigger. No, this isn’t hyperbole. I’m serious! I’m prepared to introduce two bills this next Legislative Session: bill #1 eliminating the unemployment agency. I believe the official bureaucratic name is Job Service. Bill #2 eliminate all state unemployment checks.
I don’t think “eliminating job service” is as easy as Representative Goodwin thinks.
In addition to the able bodied run of the mill person on the street, I’m pretty sure Job Service is connected to helping veterans find jobs as they return to civilian life, as well as vocational rehab, and helping people navigate services including connecting people with jobs they might otherwise not be aware of.
Really..How many graphic design firms, or computer data centers post a “help wanted” sign in their window? Is someone supposed to drive by every dairy farm in the state if they are looking for that kind of work? Yes, everyone wants efficiencies, and we see help wanted signs posted around town.
So why would anyone want legislation to eliminate one of the state’s primary places where job seekers and employers come together?
7 thoughts on “State Rep Goodwin declares intent to shut down Job Service offices next session”
I stead of this, re-implement policies that evidently are no longer in place. Limit unemployment benefits to a certain number of weeks, decrease the amount of benefits, make recipients seriously look for work with proof weekly they are trying, and if there is a job they can physically do they must take it. Florida has taken steps to decrease unemployment and encourage return to work — follow that model.
Biden’s extra generous government largesse is purposely encouraging more teliance on government. This is completely wrongheaded but not unexpected from the dems.
We need to get back to personal responsibility, an idea completely alien to the dems. I know they will object to the word alien, but…
Springer makes infinitely more sense than Goodwin.
I’m all for a safety net. I’m not for encouraging people to not work.
I’ll sign Goodwin’s bill and promote it. Used to have a relative who asked me for a job every winter and sign on his sheet with a no sorry. Spring work on a cattle ranch could use five times the permanent number of employees but in the winter; as in highway construction few are truly needed. After that he said he has to ask so many people who will sign in order to collect Unemployment pay.
I had the same experience. The guy KNEW we weren’t hiring, but asked anyway just to get the “No” on his paperwork to keep on unemployment.
The post author is correct, there is going to be way more to it than Goodwin imagines. Post author also is correct that using one person’s anecdotal observations is not the way to operate either a government agency, or a business. How many businesses have the “Help Wanted” sign up constantly because they can’t keep employees? How many have the signs up all the time because they don’t pay enough to actually get positions filled?
I don’t want to see people just sitting around when they could be doing something productive. I’d have liked to see this COVID unemployment deal contingent on people actually being able to work. If the employers reopen and they give those laid off folks a chance to return to work but the employees turn it down, that should be documented and the assistance limited or even ended.
can agree with some of what Representative Goodwin is trying to do. He is overly simplifying the answer.
Job service does more than just a clearing house of unemployment claims and list job openings. They also facilitate job training. The help new employer find local employees. Not all jobs available is a help wanted sign in the front window. The job service is to help bring employer and employee together.
Ending unemployment benefits? On it face it sounds like a great idea, people will either go hungry or get a job or two, maybe three. Unemployment benefits are paid for by the employer, for when through no fault of their own, an employee is unable to work. We have seen of a lot of that this past year. It is going to take one to two years to get back to any where close to where we were before the pandemic.
Unemployment by it design is to be a safety net, meant to put food on the table until a new (better) job could be found.
Granted some people have found a way to milk the system. The Job service workers have a good idea of who they are. We need to bring back some of the old rules and enforce them. Not just end the service. Some time ago the legislature used to have a summer sunset committee that would take hard look at the various departments, and if department wasn’t needed for what ever reason, it got cut during the next legislative session, It might be time to bring that back.
I agree with the old saying, “A fair days work for a fair wage.” But I bring to the forum the plight of working moms who are challenged to find a safe, affordable and reliable child care provider. This issue is related to workforce availability and could be incorporated into the unemployment services offered at Jobs Service.
BTW – do you know that ANYONE can open a child care/preschool and take care of 12 or less children with no oversight? It’s no wonder 1 out of 4 children in SD are sexually abused. As citizens of this great state we need to address and protect the vulnerable.