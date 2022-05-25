Steve Haugaard complains that Kristi not engaging…. and sorry, did someone need something? No? Ok, we’re good.

Gubernatorial aspirant Steve Haugaard is apparently complaining to the media that Governor Kristi Noem won’t engage him, despite the fact he’s been kind of a jerk to her at times. According to KELOland:

She has refused so far to engage her Republican primary opponent, former House Speaker Steve Haugaard, on any kind of public platform, aside from appearing at private county Republican dinners. That’s left Haugaard frustrated with time running short before the June 7 primary. A recent poll of self-identified Republicans by South Dakota State University faculty showed Noem leading Haugaard 61-17%.

I think that last point might be the big indicator. Noem leading Haugaard 61-17%.

The point might be made..

Was that the wind, or the sound of Steve Haugaard complaining about Noem ignoring him?