Gubernatorial aspirant Steve Haugaard is apparently complaining to the media that Governor Kristi Noem won’t engage him, despite the fact he’s been kind of a jerk to her at times. According to KELOland:
She has refused so far to engage her Republican primary opponent, former House Speaker Steve Haugaard, on any kind of public platform, aside from appearing at private county Republican dinners.
That’s left Haugaard frustrated with time running short before the June 7 primary. A recent poll of self-identified Republicans by South Dakota State University faculty showed Noem leading Haugaard 61-17%.
I think that last point might be the big indicator. Noem leading Haugaard 61-17%.
The point might be made..
Was that the wind, or the sound of Steve Haugaard complaining about Noem ignoring him?
6 thoughts on “Steve Haugaard complains that Kristi not engaging…. and sorry, did someone need something? No? Ok, we’re good.”
Are Lincoln Day Dinners “private”? That would seem to be a pretty big fallacy in this article. Any anyone go? And sure they sell tickets I guess, but if someone wanted to sit in the back and not eat I doubt anyone would care.
Looks like Noem is too busy in Arizona hanging out with Mike Lindell….see Austin Goss retweet…to deal with Haugaard unless she is crashing the party at Watertown Republican Women.
Haugaard hasn’t met a minimal level of viability. Noem could debate him if she wants – and it would be kind of fun to watch her beat up on him – but she will certainly win without debating him.
He hasn’t shown up for his own “campaign”, why would he expect Noem to show up?
What would a sitting, seasoned Governor possibly stand to gain by engaging in a debate with a challenger? Makes little sense to me.
All the way back to 1950, when I did Sig Anderson’s biography about that race, he told me how he wouldn’t debate his opponent. He said “no reason to draw a crowd for him”.
Still true today. The challenger needs to be viable enough to force a battle in the market place of ideas. The Governor’s opponent isn’t even close to proving himself in the marketplace of ideas