From Twitter, the Summit Carbon Pipeline has 100% of the easements they need to move forward in McCook County, and are quickly progressing in other counties:
Summit Carbon Solutions continues to partner with more and more Midwest landowners every day. In South Dakota, the company has secured easement agreements for 100% of the proposed route in McCook County and 90% of the route in Kingsbury.https://t.co/dfYtZMFO0e pic.twitter.com/eQ4tO2VjG0
— Summit Carbon (@summit_carbon) January 18, 2023
5 thoughts on “Summit Carbon releases latest numbers of percentage of pipeline easements”
Those activist land owners need to get in line quick, Bruce Rastetter has donated a lot of money to republican politicians, he deserves to get his way. He at least deserves more than these greedy farmers, Bruce is a job creator!
Seriously. There are Democratic government subsidies these republicans need to take advantage of!
This is not a public works project therefore no eminent domain.
If it were up to some people, we would still be driving on dirt roads. The pipeline doesn’t hurt anything. Thousands of miles already underground.
What’s wrong with dirt roads? Take your liberal city driving car back to California!