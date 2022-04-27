This has been driving me nuts today at ArgusLeader.com..
You don’t “charter” undiscovered waters. You chart them. So it should be “uncharted” waters.
10 thoughts on “That hasn’t been caught by the copy editors today”
If PUC officials said “unchartered” is it the reporters responsibility to use the correct phrase when quoting them? It is hard to tell for certain, but it appears to me that was a quote from the PUC. But it is also possible they are misquoting them
More troublesome to me is the reporter used Excel to refer to Xcel Energy.
The quality of reporting, not even mentioning the fake news coming from the Left, has been declining. The first indication was getting rid of proof-readers. Next selling to large corporations, mainly left leaning.
Pat,
Your anal retentiveness is going to give you an aneurysm or maybe even a mild case of shingles!
It’s that unchartered Ioway grammar!
Let us know when you figure out the difference between its and it’s and then you can talk.
“Its” – shows possession
“It’s” – contraction of “it is”.
That was me, by the way
No kidding. Pot meet kettle.
I see the grammar Nazis are out in force today.
That is the point of this thread, is it not? If you don’t want people to point out mistakes then maybe there shouldn’t be a thread dedicated to it.