The Hill: Kristi Noem most likely to win the Trump veepstakes

As she prepares to give the South Dakota budget address today, South Dakota Governor is hitting the news again for another reason, as the beltway publication “The Hill” ranked Governor Noem as the most likely politician to be named as Donald Trump’s running mate:

She has made clear she would be interested in the job, and she is one of the rare potential picks who Trump has publicly acknowledged would be on his list of possible candidates.

“Oh, absolutely,” Noem said on Newsmax in September when asked whether she would consider a slot on the ticket with Trump. “I would in a heartbeat.”

As governor of a deep red state, she has enacted significant abortion restrictions and banned transgender women from participating on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

She passes the loyalty test, which is key for Trump: She’s already endorsed him in the 2024 race. The 52-year-old’s gender and relative youth would also bring balance to the ticket alongside 77-year-old Trump.