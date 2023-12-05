Atty General: Pierre Man Charged In Stabbing Death

Pierre Man Charged In Stabbing Death

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, Hughes County State’s Attorney Casey Deibert, and the Pierre Police Department have announced that David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old female on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 at a Pierre residence.

The deceased has been identified as Evie Maxey of Rapid City.

Charging documents indicate that Pierre police responded to a disturbance call at 9:04 p.m. Thursday at an apartment located at 325 S. Brule Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim already deceased.

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail. Initial court appearance is set for 1:15 p.m., CST Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Pierre Police investigated the case with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol. The case will be prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Court documents can be found here: