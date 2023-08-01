The Hill: Thune one of two front-runners in shadow race to replace McConnell as Senate GOP Leader

As many people across the country witnessed the moment when Kentucky Senator and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell lost his words during a press conference recently, speculation has run rampant as to who will be replacing Senator McConnell as Minority Leader if he steps down. As the #2 person in the Senate, South Dakota Senator and Minority Whip John Thune is one of the front runners for the position, and an article in “The Hill” goes into further detail:

McConnell’s health came back into the spotlight Wednesday when he froze midsentence while delivering his opening remarks at the weekly Republican leadership press conference and had to step away from the podium and return to his office for a few minutes to recover.

and..

The lawmaker noted that Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) ran the Senate floor this month during the debate and votes on the annual defense authorization bill, with his staff working in close coordination with floor staff to get agreements on amendments and resolve objections.

“Thune is running the floor, he’s running the [National Defense Authorization Act] negotiations,” the lawmaker said.

and..

The senator said the shadow race to one day replace McConnell has boiled down to Thune, Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), who previously served as Senate GOP whip, and Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.).