South Dakota Republican Party newsletter features Trump Rapid City event; Wiik says Trump will “bring a message to all South Dakota Republicans”

The South Dakota Republican Party distributed the latest edition of their newsletter “The Majority Report” with “Republican Party Hosts President Donald Trump for Rally in Rapid City” splashed across the front page in anticipation of the former President’s visit to Rapid City in early September.

Limited Tickets at $25 each are available by going to www.sdgop.com, or directly from the Monument at https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/trumprally. In their e-mail sending it out, it appears the GOP may also have some exclusive VIP opportunities as well, but a person has to contact the party directly for information on those exclusive events.

Governor Kristi Noem will also be a featured speaker at the Rally on Friday September 8th at the Monument in Rapid City.