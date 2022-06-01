From today’s $hopping Guide covering rural Minnehaha County, it looks like there’s a lot of confusing information out there about Tom Pischke:
(Aside from the fact there is no disclaimer in violation of state law) the shopper paper ad says elect him to State Senate.. but the sample ballot says elect him to State Representative?
There’s also that family values statement, but that’s an argument for the campaign trail.
One thought on “The very confused candidacy of Tom Pischke.”
I hope the former Mrs. Pischke is involved in the campaigns. And I doubt friend of Mr. H’s out-of-state name-caller blog, Mr. Barth, is really appearing on the ballot in June alongside Mr. Pischke.