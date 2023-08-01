South Dakota likes our Republican US Senators.
The website Morning Consult has issued it’s rankings of how popular every US Senator in the country is, and as expected, South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds are both in the top ten.
With 63% of South Dakotans liking him, and only 26% contrarians, US Senator John Thune is #4 in the country… with only Bernie Sanders between he and Senator Mike Rounds #6 standing.
You can see the chart and Morning Consult’s entire story here.
3 thoughts on “Thune 4th most popular Senator in country; Rounds close behind at #6”
Not sure it’s good to be on the same list with Mazie Hirono and Bernie Sanders though.
Three Republicans from the two most Republican states in the nation. Two Democrats from the most Democratic state in the nation. And, Bernie Sanders, from the fringiest state in the nation.
Good for John. He’s a good man