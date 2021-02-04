Thune Announces Committee Assignment for 117th Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after the announcement of the U.S. Senate committee assignments for the 117th Congress. Thune will continue to be a member of the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and the Finance Committee.

“It is my privilege and honor to continue serving the people of South Dakota on three prominent committees in the U.S. Senate: the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and the Finance Committee. These assignments give South Dakotans a seat at the table as we work to solve the most pressing issues for our state. These positions give me an opportunity to craft policy on a wide range of issues including agriculture, infrastructure and broadband investment, health care, tax, and trade—issues that impact all South Dakotans in one way or another.

“As the Biden Administration pursues new policies that will impact our state, I will continue to fight for a better future and stronger economy for South Dakota families.”

