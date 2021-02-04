From the Rapid City Journal, former State Senator & life-coach Lynne DiSanto apparently has another life lesson to impart as – according to the Rapid City Journal – she’s served with a stalking order for harassing a missing Wyoming man’s wife:
You trespassed onto Baylee’s property “with no purpose other than to harass her and promote yourself,” the lawyer wrote. He said DiSanto’s video caused an increase in other people stalking and harassing his client.
The lawyer accused DiSanto of breaking Nebraska law by acting as a private detective without a state license. He said she also broke stalking and harassment laws in Wyoming.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom delivered the protection order to DiSanto. Federal law says DiSanto can’t possess or use firearms while the protection order is in place.
DiSanto is also charged in Pennington County Court with making a false domestic violence report against her ex-husband, Mark DiSanto, a former Pennington County commissioner. She plans to or has already pleaded no contest to the charge, online records show. A no contest plea means a defendant is found guilty without admitting it.
So, did she answer the door wearing her Ms. South Dakota tiara when they came to deliver the protection order?
7 thoughts on “Stalking order issued against former State Sen. and current Ms. South Dakota Lynne DISanto”
Its kind of like a bad rash that you thought went away but keeps on coming back. Since she has moved back to Box Elder, SD I hope she is not considering running for any public office again – ever.
P.S. I thought the delivery of the stalking order by Pennington County Sheriff Thom in person was a nice touch! I bet he was enjoying the moment.
I was thinking the same thing….hey boss I have this protection order to serve…Deputy…you have a good night, I’ll take this one 🙂
Hey another nutbag Greene taken down with the help of 11 Republican Reps
Sad.
Being human is hard sometimes.
Another wacky NonMasker.
I knew there was a connection!
She wears her sash in the airport.