Thune: Biden Ignored Top Military Commanders and Endangered Americans, Created Catastrophic Withdrawal From Afghanistan

“President Biden made an ill-considered and disastrous decision when he chose to withdraw our troops on an arbitrary timetable.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor in response to yesterday’s Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on President Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thune discussed the revelation that President Biden’s decision to remove troops from Afghanistan on an arbitrary deadline went directly against the advice he received from his top military commanders, and he highlighted the urgent need for members of the administration to be held accountable.