Thune Discusses Need For Big Tech Algorithm Transparency and Platform Accountability

“Billions of people are being fed content on internet platforms that is basically selected for them by opaque algorithms designed to keep consumers engaged on the platform.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, questioned witnesses about the need for more algorithm transparency during a Commerce Committee hearing, titled “Protecting Consumer Privacy.” Thune highlighted the algorithmic practices used by big tech companies to analyze consumer data. Earlier this year, Thunereintroduced the bipartisan Filter Bubble Transparency Act that would require large-scale internet platforms that collect data from more than 1 million users and gross more than $50 million per year to provide greater transparency for consumers and allow users to view content that has not been curated by a secret algorithm.