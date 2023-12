Thune: “Bidenomics” Costs Families an Additional $11,400

“The reality of Bidenomics is that a lot of families have seen their breathing room disappear.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the harsh realities families are facing due to “Bidenomics.” Thune noted that hardworking Americans are grappling with high prices, soaring interest rates, mounting debt, and shrinking savings as a result of the president’s misguided economic agenda.