Thune: Bipartisan “Filter Bubble” Bill Would Give Consumers More Control Over What They View Online

“My bill would provide transparency and consumer control without jeopardizing the opportunity and innovation we’ve come to expect from the tech industry.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today discussed his Filter Bubble Transparency Act,bipartisan legislation he introduced last week that would require large-scale internet platforms to provide greater transparency to users and give more control to consumers over what they choose to view on online platforms. Thune also discussed the urgent need for Democrats to stop blocking the defense appropriations bill, which funds the military and our men and women in uniform.