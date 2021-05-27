Thune Calls For Judiciary Committee Hearing on Potential Beef Market Manipulation

“It is essential that we hold the highly concentrated meatpacker industry accountable to the consumers and producers who depend on it. And I will continue to press the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate this situation.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on the possible improper and anticompetitive activity in the cattle market. Thune also spoke on the Senate floor about his ongoing effort to press the Department of Justice to investigate this potentially uncompetitive behavior. He recently encouraged Attorney General Merrick Garland to make this investigation a priority so ranchers and consumers can learn more about how this is affecting cattle prices and prices at grocery stores across the country. Thune noted that while the Justice Department agreed to start an investigation following an earlier request, it hasn’t shown any indication that the investigation is ongoing, nor has it released any results to the public.

Click here for full text of Thune’s letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).