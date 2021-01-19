According to KELOland, US Senator John Thune isn’t indicating how he’s going to vote one way or the other on impeachment. But, he’s also not sure how you impeach a former President:
“I think the fact that the president for so long continued to try and convince people in this country that the election was stolen from him was a disservice to people, and it got people to believe something that wasn’t true, and I think that, you could argue I suppose, was partly the, at least at the beginning, the origin of a lot of this,” Thune said.
The senator is also looking into what will happen with Trump’s second impeachment.
“I think there are some very serious constitutional questions that we’re looking into on whether you can impeach a former president,” Thune said.
7 thoughts on “Thune: Constitutional question over whether you can impeach a former president”
it’s sad day, but I think we all just need to move on and fight the battles against Biden’s socialism. I’ve met Attorney General Barr a few times and I think he would have said if there was enough fraud to cancel the election. Let’s focus on the future
Senator Thune needs to explain how he concludes there was no election fraud without first doing a thorough investigation.
He asked and was assured the election was not stolen.
He didn’t say there was “no” election fraud. In fact, said the opposite.
I guess after the states in question investigated and found not enough to overturn results, and the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General said there wasn’t, and Trump-appointed judges didn’t see enough evidence (or any evidence) to conclude there was; that’s how he determined there wasn’t enough to overturn an election.
Watching the old guard in the GOP commit political suicide has been quite the sight. In the end, the true colors of a man or woman are always revealed. Power over country. Personal enrichment over country. These people clearly have no clue how despised they are now. This won’t end well for the GOP.
And yes, I’m fully aware that if you hate #45, my words could easily be flipped to say the same about him.
I voted for Trump and even gave him money, but he’s just become too much. He needed to focus on the job and not all the side fighting and personal problems. He could have been good, but he really failed us. I see that now as the scales fall from my eyes.