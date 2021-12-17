US Senator John Thune is quoted in Politico today, pointing out that anti-establishment Republicans are foolish in thinking that anyone cares who they intend to support for Senate Majority Leader:
Still, anti-McConnell sentiment has yet to become a dominant theme on the campaign trail ahead of 2022 elections. Republican campaign staffers in multiple states said their candidates have so far received only one or two questions at events about their support for McConnell — far short of a rallying cry from the conservative base.
“I’m sure some consultant’s telling them you’ve got to be anti-establishment,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). “I don’t think most people are going to vote for a candidate based on who they are going to vote for leader.”
12 thoughts on “Thune points out that no one cares who anti-establishment candidates will support for Senate leader”
Underestimating the dislike of McConnell by ACTUAL voters within the party is what we love to see Pat. Hope we revisit this post in another 6-8 months 🙂
That will be pretty easy, since Thune will be the only Republican on the ballot for US Senate in South Dakota.
Obviously that’s goes without saying in regards to Thune. But you knew that already. Or did you? hmmm
My point remains
The dislike of McConnell is mostly due to a lack of understanding how the Senate works, thus how effective he’s actually been.
But ‘Merica Furst, Tucker fans.
This may be one of the dumbest and most unhinged things ever uttered on here. Thankfully your kind is now in the minority and slowly will be come extinct over the years.
Manchin is fighting the left harder than the 13 senate Republicans who voted for BBB & the 10 house Republicans who voted for impeachment.
He is doing it to reflect the values & will of his constituents, it would be an absolute game changer if that was something the GOP took seriously.
THIS is why your kind is so hated. Welcome to the permanent minority. Power always fades
Thune wouldn’t be talking about it if this wasn’t a real issue
I contend the establishment has changed.
Fiat currency doesn’t usually end well.
We’ll see.
It worked for Kristi and many House members in 2010. Pelosi was terrifying to people.
It worked in 2014 for senate candidates to make Harry Ried a boogeyman.
I know those are Dems but I think to a decent number of the base it helps them know just how anti establishment someone is. It also means Thune can be Leader.
Mitch McConnell delivered judges for Trump. Likely Trump’s biggest legacy. McConnell is not my ideal because he has been there forever and needs to make room for Thune to takeover but he’s not the worst either.
And by the way Thune is out talking about not even running again and saying Kimberly is over him running. Who would take his spot? Noem or Dusty? He has big shoes to fill.
Thune for Leader!
Thune will run. He will win. He will be majority leader two years later. Book it.
Pat hopes Thune will run and win. That way he can keep getting paid from Thune to run hit pieces on anyone that opposes him.
Or maybe I think they’re all a pack of boobs. And none of them have the wherewithal to win a state legislative race, much less a race for US Senate.