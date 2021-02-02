Thune Questions Secretary of Agriculture Nominee Tom Vilsack

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry today questioned Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture nominee. If confirmed, Vilsack will be head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the second time, as he served as secretary during the Obama administration. Thune questioned him on his outlook on strengthening the cattle market, country of origin labeling, and support for biofuels. The Senate Agriculture Committee also advanced Vilsack’s nomination today, which now awaits consideration by the full Senate.

###