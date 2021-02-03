SDSU School Newspaper editorial throws cold water on new Anti-Vaxxer legislation

From the SDSU Collegian, the student newspaper editorial board at our states largest university recognizes the ill-advised nature of the anti-vaxxer bill that’s come back before the state legislature:

House Bill 1097 is titled “An Act to provide for philosophical exceptions to required vaccinations.” The bill, if it would become law, allows individuals to opt out of vaccination requirements in educational setting. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Tom Pischke and Rep. Phil Jenson.

and..

Not all of the five remaining legislators have sponsored this year’s edition of the anti-vaccination legislation; in fact, only HB 1097’s prime sponsor, Pischke, decided to revive the concept.

Regardless of potential political consequences, this is bad legislation.