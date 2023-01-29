Thune: South Dakota Agriculture Must Be a Priority in 2023 Farm Bill

“I will do everything I can to ensure that this year’s farm bill meets [farmers’ and ranchers’] needs and does everything it can to make their life a little easier, so that they can continue to feed our nation, and the world.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his goals for the 2023 farm bill. Thune noted that he is fortunate to be a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, which gives him an important platform from which to address the needs of South Dakota agriculture producers.