Thune: South Dakotans See Right Through Democrats’ Budget Gimmicks
“It will take 10 years of taxes – and other revenue-raising measures – to pay for programs that could last as little as one year.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called out Democrats for trying to disguise the price of their reckless tax-and-spending spree through convoluted budget gimmicks that are designed to fool the American people. Thune warned that Democrats’ massive government expansion and proposed tax hikes pose serious, long-term consequences for the economy and South Dakota families.
3 thoughts on “Thune: South Dakotans See Right Through Democrats’ Budget Gimmicks ”
I think if it were up for a popular vote, we would pass the infrastructure package. The budget resolution process adds more controversial spending, but the base is an investment we need. We need more revenue, target the billionaires, sorry, but there is just too much wealth at the top. I’m sure John’s sponsors won’t like that, but where else will we come up with the money?
Reckless was the Trump corporate welfare boost that spectacularly failed to grow GDP. Still waiting for John to apologize for being so egregiously wrong on that one.
That, paired with Trump’s government manipulation of markets to pick winners and losers on the backs of the working class through tariffs and trade wars, only increased the wealth gap and further screwed over the lower and middle classes.