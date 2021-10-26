Thune: South Dakotans See Right Through Democrats’ Budget Gimmicks

“It will take 10 years of taxes – and other revenue-raising measures – to pay for programs that could last as little as one year.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today called out Democrats for trying to disguise the price of their reckless tax-and-spending spree through convoluted budget gimmicks that are designed to fool the American people. Thune warned that Democrats’ massive government expansion and proposed tax hikes pose serious, long-term consequences for the economy and South Dakota families.