Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Taneeza Islam encourages panhandling instead of city plan of directing funds towards charities.

This was a crazy tweet coming from a Sioux Falls Mayoral candidate:

A couple years ago my youngest son and I were leaving Target on the east side of town. We drove by a young woman with a baby in her arms holding a sign saying “help for food.” I turned the car around and went back. I got out of my car and asked her what happened. She… pic.twitter.com/Y8pYOfaXQe — Taneeza For Sioux Falls (@taneezaforsf) October 24, 2021

Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Taneeza Islam is critical of the City of Sioux Falls for encouraging people to support programs that help to alleviate the root causes of panhandling, because she wanted to give someone money out of her pocket instead of helping them to a women’s shelter or other welfare agency?

So what is her purpose in wanting to be mayor? Because she thinks Sioux Falls needs more beggars?

I think we all want to help people and prevent homelessness. But as noted by one university study:

Contrary to common belief, panhandlers and homeless people are not necessarily one and the same. Many studies have found that only a small percentage of homeless people panhandle, and only a small percentage of panhandlers are homeless.26, ‡

The City of Sioux Falls has an absolute interest in encouraging people to support social supports and related charities, and to discourage people standing on the corner holding a cardboard sign by WalMart, downtown, or Interstate off-ramps in Sioux Falls.

Because if they don’t, how long until aggressive panhandlers end up being a quality of life negative, as we’ve seen in many larger cities across the nation? Literally, San Francisco and Portland are as infamous for crime and people pooping in the street as they are for being tourist destinations. Islam claims in a follow-up tweet that she wants more taxpayer paid supports.. but how has that worked in other major cities? Because they still have the same problems.

Unless her platform is that Sioux Falls needs to be more like Portland, she needs to figure out that her vision is not anything like the citizens of Sioux Falls want.