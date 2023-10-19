Thune: Stand With Israel and Stand Up to Iran
“And I can say that the Republican Conference stands in solidarity with Israel and its right not only to exist, but also to defend itself and to protect its citizens from these types of attacks.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke at the Senate Republican leadership press conference in strong support of Israel’s right to defend itself from heinous terrorist attacks. Earlier today, Thune spoke at a press conference led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) where Republican senators highlighted Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism in Israel and called for passage of legislation to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets the Biden administration attempted to provide Iran last month.
4 thoughts on “Thune: Stand With Israel and Stand Up to Iran”
John Thune knows how to handle foreign tyrants and terrorists. I wish everyone in Washington did.
well said elk. these are the times to stand for humble straightforward rightness and not waver.
for instance, at this moment i’m watching the biggest election denier in the house, who should be investigated himself, take a second run at becoming third in line to the illegitimate presidency. there is irony here.
if he becomes speaker, i hope it took him 30 ballots to do it, and he had to make every stinky deal mccarthy had to make.
JFC, do you still think the orange one won? What freaking realm of nowhere land do you live in?
i think biden won. i think people read posts closer than they actually do. i think the use of various forms of sarcasm, like pointing out that jordan thinks the president is illegitimate, is wasted. i regret even bothering you with this.