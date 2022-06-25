Thune Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns Roe v. Wade:

“This decision to overturn Roe is long overdue, and it’s a historic day in the pro-life movement,” said Thune. “Our country is dedicated to the defense of human rights, and I hope that we can further live up to that promise with the question of abortion now rightfully returned to the states, the democratic process, and to elected officials who can be held accountable to the American people for their decisions.”

