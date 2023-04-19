Thune: Tax Day Highlights Need for Greater IRS Accountability and Oversight

“I’ll continue to do everything I can to push for accountability at the IRS and make sure that taxpayers’ rights are respected – and that Americans’ tax dollars are being used responsibly.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS’s) poor reputation for customer service and its mishandling of Americans’ private information. Thune also discussed his IRS Funding Accountability Act, legislation that would give Congress a direct say in how the unprecedented $80 billion in new IRS funding could be spent, hold the IRS more accountable, and provide greater transparency to taxpayers.