Make no mistake: this is the Biden border crisis. pic.twitter.com/SdCxPbN27W
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) February 7, 2024
2 thoughts on “Thune: This is the Biden Border Crisis”
NOW he acknowledges the border crisis! Where was he the last three years? And maybe he should have supported Trump more…Trump’s policies were working and immigration reform would likely have been addressed in his second term. Thune at least acknowledges this bill is bad and needs to die.
And so St. John bends the knee to Orange Jesus. He has changed quite a bit in the 20 years since i was running around SF, asking people to put up his yard signs.