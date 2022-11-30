|
Thune: We Must Hold the IRS Accountable and Protect Taxpayer Dollars
“Since Democrats are flooding the IRS with a lot of additional money, Americans deserve to know that that money is being spent wisely and efficiently – and that it isn’t going to make taxpayers’ experiences with the IRS even worse.”
| WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Oversight, today discussed how the Democrats’ attempt to supersize the IRS without holding the agency accountable to American taxpayers is dangerous and irresponsible. Thune also spoke about a series of bills he has introduced that would protect taxpayers and improve the IRS through increased transparency, oversight, and accountability.
Thune previously introduced a bill that would protect taxpayers who are earning less than $400,000 from increased audits, as well as a separate bill, the Increase Reliable Services Now Act, that would prevent the IRS from hiring new enforcement employees until customer service has reached a more acceptable standard. Most recently, Thune introduced the IRS Funding Accountability Act, legislation that would give Congress a direct say in how the unprecedented $80 billion in new funding for the IRS could be spent.
2 thoughts on “Thune: We Must Hold the IRS Accountable and Protect Taxpayer Dollars ”
To improve customer service, they need more funding. However, the GOP won’t give them more funding, because their donors apparently all cheat on their taxes and are scared of getting caught. So the Dems gave them more money. What happened to the GOP argument that was used “if you aren’t doing anything wrong, let the cops search”? Did that only apply to certain individuals in our society for petty crimes? Does that notion not apply to the billionaires who are stealing from us taxpayers? Protect taxpayers, how about you do that by making sure the billionaire class pays taxes just like the rest of us. I am dissapointed by this argument coming from John Thune, it is purely to cater to his billionaire class donors. Why would we not go after those that are cheating and breaking the law? Does the GOP leadership now support crime, and reducing enforcement of the crime? That sure isn’t the argument here in South Dakota where we are working to expand what is considered criminal to put people in jail. If I call the prison, and I think they have poor customer service, can we reduce the police in the state or federal level? I highly doubt it…..
Can someone smarter than me tell me how many South Dakotans earn more than $400,000 that this would affect?