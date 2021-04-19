On this day in 1993, an airplane crash claimed the lives of South Dakota Governor George Mickelson, Ron Becker, David Hanson, David Birkeland, Angus Anson, Roger Hainje, Roland Dolly and Ron Reed.
— SouthDakotaMagazine (@SDMagazine) April 19, 2021
On this day in 1993, an airplane crash claimed the lives of South Dakota Governor George Mickelson, Ron Becker, David Hanson, David Birkeland, Angus Anson, Roger Hainje, Roland Dolly and Ron Reed.
— SouthDakotaMagazine (@SDMagazine) April 19, 2021
2 thoughts on “Today is 28th Anniversary of plane crash that claimed several of our state’s leaders.”
Very sad.
Life is precious.
In remembrance.
🙁
Very sad day in South Dakota history