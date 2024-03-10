Today, Julie Frye Mueller crashes her opponent’s Ag event. Did they ask JFM about her ONE ag bill or her ZERO percent passage rate?

Catching wind that there was a lot of gate-crashing that took place at the Amber for State Senate campaign event today in Hot Springs.

Hearing word that several House candidates showed up to see that they could see, including D30 State Rep Trish Ladner, who was actually invited, and a couple who weren’t, such as candidate Mathew Monfore of the annoying camera in faces, and candidate Matt Smith, whom I’m told is no longer on KOTA radio..

But even more interesting, at the event for put on for Amber Hulse by Newport Ranch Enterprises to discuss Ranching and Agriculture issues in District 30, I’m hearing that State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller and her husband crashed the Amber Hulse event, and actually tried to grab attention at her opponent’s event. Which is kind of ironic, given that Frye Mueller has not ever shown much interest in agriculture before.

Although, maybe that’s unfair. Over the course of her entire Senate career, she did introduce ONE bill relating to Agriculture. One. And that would be 1 ag bill over her entire legislative career that she was prime sponsor of. ONE across the entirety of representing a largely rural and ag-related District. And of course it failed. Ironically, she was on the Ag & Natural Resources Committee for her first two years in the Senate, until she got herself kicked off of committees for being freaky with an employee over vaccinations and breast feeding.

Yet, with that time hearing ag bill after ag bill… she only came to the table with one failed bill of her own?

And failure is her track record, because Julie Frye Mueller has never been able to pass a bill of her own in her entire Senate Career. In 2021 – 0/5. 2022 – 0/4, 2023 – 0/6. And this year, in 2024, JFM was 0/5. Julie Frye Mueller is ZERO out of 20 for her Senate Bills (0%) over 4 years of serving in that body. Across all the years she went to Pierre since 2017, she’s only ever passed 3 measures. 2 bills on abortion in 2019, and a bill on how often we swap out license plates in 2020.

I put that at 3 out of 47 bills (6%) passage on measures she came up with and was the prime sponsor on over the course of 8 years. Abortion and License plates when in the House, and nothing over her time in the Senate over the last 4 years.

No wonder she went to her opponent’s event to learn about Agriculture. Because over eight years, there just hasn’t been any real effort to do much for that industry. Or any industry.

She’s probably going to be trying to crash other forums her opponent does, because she has never been able to get any traction on her own.

To date thus far in her legislative career, JFM is literally one of the worst legislators to have served in the Senate. Ever. Zero success in the Senate and at a 6% lifetime number, one of the worst records in Pierre. And that’s without the controversies of her & her husband harassing legislative staff with freaky lactation advice.

So, watch for the next Amber Hulse event, I’m sure JFM will be stalking it.

Because she hasn’t learned much over the last 4 years, and it’s not like Julie has been able to accomplish anything on her own.