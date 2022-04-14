Tough election numbers for Brookings last night. Where are all these Democrat absentee votes coming from?

In comparison to Sioux Falls where I got everything I wanted in terms of candidates, for the second city/school election in a row, Brookings was a slaughterhouse for Republican candidates.

Ronda May, a long-time School employee was turned away from the School Board. Incumbent city Councilwoman Leah Brink was denied a second term, and former SDSU Student Body President Andrew Rasmussen lost in a heartbreaking squeaker by nine votes (he will be potentially be seeking a recount).

What seems to be the cause of these Republican losses? Check out the absentee voting numbers for the second year in a row:

Absentee balloting accounts for 1/3 of the municipal vote here in my community, providing 1088 of the 3159 votes cast in the election – over 34% of votes cast are through early voting. And it’s here in absentee balloting where some of the Democrat candidates seem to be posting massive, massive advantages before anyone steps in a voting booth on election day.

In Andrew’s case, in a small race like this, when you start off the evening nearly 170 votes down before election day, that’s an incredible deficit to try to come back from. And he ran one of the best campaigns for city office in town.

Last election, numbers were maybe even worse.

Coming two years in a row, I’d be curious to see the makeup of exactly who is voting absentee, and whether it’s indicative of an organized absentee voter drive. Because it’s not trending in the right direction for Republicans at the local level when we’ve enjoyed at least parity here, and that should be a cause for concern and attention.