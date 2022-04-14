In comparison to Sioux Falls where I got everything I wanted in terms of candidates, for the second city/school election in a row, Brookings was a slaughterhouse for Republican candidates.
Ronda May, a long-time School employee was turned away from the School Board. Incumbent city Councilwoman Leah Brink was denied a second term, and former SDSU Student Body President Andrew Rasmussen lost in a heartbreaking squeaker by nine votes (he will be potentially be seeking a recount).
What seems to be the cause of these Republican losses? Check out the absentee voting numbers for the second year in a row:
Absentee balloting accounts for 1/3 of the municipal vote here in my community, providing 1088 of the 3159 votes cast in the election – over 34% of votes cast are through early voting. And it’s here in absentee balloting where some of the Democrat candidates seem to be posting massive, massive advantages before anyone steps in a voting booth on election day.
In Andrew’s case, in a small race like this, when you start off the evening nearly 170 votes down before election day, that’s an incredible deficit to try to come back from. And he ran one of the best campaigns for city office in town.
Last election, numbers were maybe even worse.
Coming two years in a row, I’d be curious to see the makeup of exactly who is voting absentee, and whether it’s indicative of an organized absentee voter drive. Because it’s not trending in the right direction for Republicans at the local level when we’ve enjoyed at least parity here, and that should be a cause for concern and attention.
15 thoughts on “Tough election numbers for Brookings last night. Where are all these Democrat absentee votes coming from?”
Typical republican. We lost so something nefarious is going on.
That’s just a dumb statement.
I wondered if there was an “organized absentee voter drive.” Doesn’t mean anything nefarious. Just means that Republican candidates need to pay attention to that, and probably do one of their own.
The Republicans in Brookings are clueless. They just want to get together, bitch, and drink beer. Very disappointing.
No love lost for Powers, but he said nothing of the sort. John Dale will be along shortly, though.
Big loss in Sioux Falls but a good win for sd in brookings.
Sioux Falls rocked it last night. That’s why this is such a great place to live. Good luck to Brookings. Your business leaders will keep things straight. Also congrats to Dems on absentee ballot harvest.
The business leaders are the ones who are backing this fraud.
And there you have it. Just call foul on every single election you lose, even when you control state politics entirely. This mindset is bizarre.
Dems should savor the victories, they may be the only victories they have come November.
Must be something in the water.
https://arizonasuntimes.com/2022/04/10/arizona-attorney-general-brnovich-announces-prosecutions-after-reviewing-maricopa-county-ballot-audit-as-kari-lake-calls-to-decertify-election/
It’s a combination of SDSU students voting and ballot harvesting from the two retirement communities that are run by Brookings Health (i.e., the city council).
Add in the fact that there are people who don’t live in Brookings voting absentee (admitted to me by a Democrat in an online chat last year) and viola! Dems can’t lose.
There is an interesting anomaly in the vote for the two 3-year seats. 586 more total votes than in 2021. But over 1,800 more votes in that race than in the other two. That just doesn’t add up.
I consider myself a student of politics, and if someone comes along and is able to do something effectively, I want to pull it apart, try to find a way to counter it, or even better, use it myself.
Rick Hauffe who was with the SD Dems used oversized postcards against Republicans with pretty good effect back in the late 80’s/early 90’s, and taught the GOP a lesson. The lesson was not lost. I do consider Rick a friend, even though we were on opposite sides.
And I like to think I haven’t done so badly with postcards myself, considering I get busier every election.
Rick Hauffe is one of the best and his father; 1958 Green Bay Packer tackle, even more great to hang around with. Sadly not here anymore. A brute of a man!
Ouch 9 votes….
Ballot harvesting….come on
At some point we have to accept policies may not be liked by the majority instead of this “poor sport” the other side cheated line. Honestly, if you are running on bringing the national Qanon party lines to city council in Brookings, no way in hell I’m voting for you either. Try appealing to the audience rather than party.