I sense a disparity in support between the two candidates for Governor.

From this morning at the Faith & Hope Community Prayer Breakfast in Rapid City.

If you do a scientific comparison between Governor Kristi Noem’s receiving line, which wraps across the picture and into the foreground, to Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Haugaard’s line way in the back where he’s standing with two guys, Kristi’s running about 15-20 supporters to every one of Haugaard’s.

Which I would venture is how the election is going to end up, with about an 80-20% split in Kristi’s favor.