I was just informed that due to conflicts and availability, the Senate impeachment proceeding for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is going to be held June 21-22.
Which just happens to be the same week of the Republican Convention in Watertown, which will run from the June 23rd – 25th.
That might tend to flavor the nomination a bit, don’t you think?
13 thoughts on “Senate impeachment trial set for June 21-22. The same Week of the GOP Convention.”
Seriously? That doesn’t look political by the establishment at all
Couldn’t have timed it any better.
I’d say it’s only a problem for those who want to give a live demonstration of the term “hubris.”
You know, like if your run over an innocent pedestrian and didn’t have enough sense to resign after being impeached because of the Governor and you you just run again because gosh darn it you’re good enough and people like you.
But what do I know?
If I was on the team that had to rely on this kind of thing to win the election, I wouldn’t be too giddy about it.
I strongly believe almost everyone wants Mr. Boever alive again, but here we are. Most of us aren’t giddy, we’re disgusted by Ravnsborg’s complete lack of remorse. His impeachment isn’t fun, it’s necessary because he lacked the integrity to do the right thing.
Now go write more stories about election fraud.
Is the house impeached AG running for re-election?
As of now, yes.
Jackley is more effective as AG out of office then JR in office. Ravnsborg was removed from his duties and has 0 powers in the office.
Let’s take a break from this crazy political business and check in on the House-Senate Softball Tournament. Over to you at Capital Lake Stadium, Frank-
Hey, thanks PP. It’s a beautiful June day here in Pierre and we have got a barnburner of a ballgame going. It’s the bottom of the 9th, two outs, and the Senate trailing by 2 runs. Veteran pitcher, Sue Peterson, a former shotput champion in her day, handily struck out Jean Hunhoff and Al Novstrup before she hit Senator Reynold Nesiba with a pitch, putting the tie run on first base.
Manager Kent Peterson called up rookie Will Mortenson, the kid from Stanley County, out of the bullpen. Usually Peterson sends in Rep. Taffy Howard for the save, but she didn’t show up today.
Mortenson will be pitching to Senator Lee Schoenbeck, the veteran slugger out of Watertown/Webster/Wherever. The only thing less predictable than Schoenbeck’s mouth is how he’s going to address any given situation, so the House defense has really got its work cut out for them here, folks.
In the outfield, we’ve got Speaker Spencer Gosh at Center Field, having lost an arm wrestling match with Steve Haugaard who insists he is all time Right Fielder. Of course, Gosch isn’t alone. He’s got Jon Hansen right by his side at Center Field, leaving the left position open because all the House outfielders absolutely refuse to associate with anything that might be considered “left.” That’s probably OK, though, folks, because no one from the Senate team has hit a ball left since Senator Gil Koetzle whacked one out that way in 2003.
As Schoenbeck steps out of the dugout and knocks the dirt out of his duck boots, we’d like to remind all of you tuning in that the prize for the day is no less than All The Marbles courtesy of the Ravnsborg for AG Again Campaign! They’re in Watertown today working those early bird delegates.
OK. Here we go. Schoenbeck at the plate. Here’s the windup from Mortenson.
Good grief, it’s an absolute watermelon right over the middle of home plate, folks. Schoenbeck is swinging for the flagpole. He got every bit of that lob, friends. I don’t know how the cover stayed on that ball! It looks like it’s flying too high to leave the park. Gosch is under it with his back against the wall, but old Spence can do nothing but watch as that dinger leaves the park and is headed for orbit!
That’ll bring in Nesiba and Schoenbeck, Senate wins! Senate wins! Ravnsborg has lost his all his marbles and the whole state loses.
Thanks for tuning in folks! Join us tomorrow for gavel to gavel coverage at the GOP Convention.
Back to you, PP!
Make that trailing by one run. Got the writing skills ahead of the math there.
Good stuff. If I was that clever, I’d sign my name to this one.
Ok. That’s funny. But no chance that old guy hits a Mortenson pitch.
It’s not funny when he says Jason Ravnsborg has lost his marbles, especially if Joe Boever was in the roadway.