UPDATED LOCATION: Gov. Noem to Host Rally with Gov. Youngkin

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA – On Wednesday, November 2, Governor Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Due to popular demand, the event will now take place at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance . The time is still 3pm CT.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was elected in a blue state last year despite long odds and a well-funded well-known opponent. He remained focused on the concerns of Virginia parents, including opposition to Critical Race Theory.

The event sold out of tickets in 24 hours at the original location. You can sign up for the event here.

WHAT: Kristi for Governor rally

WHO: Governor Kristi Noem and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

WHEN: Doors open at 2:30 pm CT; rally begins at 3pm CT

WHERE: South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 West Russell St. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

###