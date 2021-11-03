US Senator John Thune Remembers Jean Rounds

Thune Remembers Jean Rounds

“She was an individual who carried herself with incredible grace – always kind – had a humility about her that I think people just found infectious.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today remembered Jean Rounds, the late former first lady of the state of South Dakota, on the Senate floor.

Thune’s remarks below:

“Mr. President, let me begin this morning by saying how sorry we were to the hear the news about the loss of former First Lady Jean Rounds of the state of South Dakota.

“Mike and Jean have been friends of ours for many, many years.

“I was involved in Senator Rounds’ first campaign for office when he ran for state Senate back in 1990 – have known Jean since I worked in the administration of late Governor George Mickelson, along with her at the Department of Transportation, and I just can’t tell you what a loss it is for the state of South Dakota.

“She was an individual who carried herself with incredible grace – always kind – had a humility about her that I think people just found infectious.

“She was very down to earth – never lost that as a first lady – conducted herself in a way that represented a great model for the state of South Dakota. Both in her character, her conduct, the style, the way in which she served as first lady is something that I think made every South Dakotan proud.

“And so today, along with all South Dakotans, Kimberley and I mourn her loss, we lift up the Rounds family in our prayers and hope and pray that through this time they’ll feel God’s grace and comfort in new and profound ways.

“But just a tremendous loss. And I know for my colleague, Mike Rounds, who has been a great partner of mine – we’ve been involved in politics together now in South Dakota for over 30 years – that he, too, is going to need our support and our prayers in the days ahead.

“This is a tough job under ordinary circumstances, but with the burden that he has been and will be carrying now and into the future, it’s going to be really important that we do everything we can do to support him and stand with him and today especially with him and his family.”

###