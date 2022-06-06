On Tuesday, voters will have the opportunity to put the same requirements on ballot measures that would raise our taxes as tax measures face in the South Dakota State Legislature. Amendment C would place a higher vote threshold on passage of such measures, and is supported by the South Dakota Republican Party. Check it out:
And make sure you vote YES on Amendment C this coming Tuesday.
14 thoughts on “Vote YES on Amendment C this Tuesday”
In my opinion, it’s the legislature telling the voter to get lost.
They want a simple majority of voters in a low turnout primary election to override the views of 60% of voters in future high turnout general elections. It’s not appropriate. No amendment should be placed on a primary ballot.
This is an attempt to stop you… the public… from determining policy when the legislature fails to act. Definitely voting NO on C.
” In my opinion, it’s the legislature telling the voter to get lost.”
Opinions vary.
When one party dominance isnt enough at the representative level, require greater than a majority at the voter level as well.
When the CAH himself (even though he’s an out-of-stater) and all his minions are saying “No” on Amend C….that’s confirmation that a “Yes” vote in coming from me.
It is contrary to South Dakota values. It gives negative votes 50% more weight than the majority. It is minority rule, not a South Dakota value.
If you want higher taxes and more government overreach vote no
But if those things are abhorrent to you vote YES
I plan to vote YES
Already voted No!
” Already voted No!
I will be cancelling your vote.
Are blog man here says vote Yes
Dusty says vote yes
The GOP State party says yes
Schoenbeck and Hansen are the sponsors and say Vite yes
But why won’t Kristi? See the difference? She is owned by her donors avera and Sanford
I’m voting YES on C
Our family and friends are voting YES on C and NOOOOOOO on IM 27!
I’m voting yes just to see this later ruled as an unconstitutional violation of the single subject rule.
So Republicans being anti-democratic really is a thing.
Why restrict raising taxes to 60% … it’s step one to holding our government process to a balanced budget. Watch and learn thr hidden story of the Wizard of Oz and yoy will learn who really wants you pay taxes to benefit a small minority.
https://youtu.be/bOyDzlQl-Mo